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All Inter-Array Cables In Place at Iberdrola’s Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Van Oord has completed the inter-array cable installation campaign at the Windanker offshore wind farm site in the Baltic Sea.

Iberdrola Deutschland via LinkedIn

According to the project owner and developer, Iberdrola, the campaign involved the installation and burial of 21 inter-array cables with a combined length of 28 kilometres. The works were completed on schedule and without any lost-time incidents during approximately 360,000 working hours, the company said via social media.

Van Oord has carried out the cable installation, using its vessel Nexus, under a contract signed in 2024.

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The company was also responsible for the installation of all 21 monopile foundations, which it completed in late 2025 using its offshore installation vessel Svanen.

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The 315 MW Windanker is being built northeast of the island of Rügen in German Baltic Sea waters and will become Iberdrola’s third offshore wind farm in the country, alongside the operational Wikinger and Baltic Eagle projects. Together, the three offshore wind farms will have a combined installed capacity of around 1.1 GW.

The Windanker offshore wind farm will comprise 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2027.

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