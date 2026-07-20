Back to overview

DEME Lands Foundation Installation Contract for First Phase of Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
July 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has been awarded a contract by the Zeevonk joint venture, comprising Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to transport and install foundations for the first phase of the 2 GW Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Dutch North Sea.

DEME

Under the contract, which remains subject to a final investment decision (FID), DEME will provide intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations, and installation of a filter layer for scour protection.

The work will be carried out using several vessels from the company’s fleet, including the offshore installation vessel Orion for monopile installation, supported by a jack-up vessel for secondary steel installation and a fallpipe vessel for scour protection.

The Zeevonk project will be built around 63 to 84 kilometres off the Dutch coast near Bergen aan Zee.

The joint venture between Vattenfall and CIP won the rights for the 2 GW Zeevonk site (IJmuiden Ver Beta) in a tender in 2024, and announced that the offshore wind project would incorporate multiple technologies, as per the Dutch tender requirements for that offshore area.

Related Article

In 2025, the partners said the project would be built in two phases.

The first Zeevonk phase is scheduled to deliver 1 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2029, while the second phase, targeted for completion in 2032, will add another 1 GW of offshore wind and 500 MW of system integration capacity, including an electrolyser in the Port of Rotterdam to support green hydrogen production.

In 2024, Google signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for 250 MW of energy capacity from Zeevonk.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News