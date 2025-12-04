Back to overview

All Monopiles In Place at Iberdrola’s New Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Wind Farm Update
December 4, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

All 21 monopile foundations at the Windanker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea have been installed, according to a social media update posted by Iberdrola Deutschland.

Photo source: Iberdrola Deutschland via LinkedIn

The work was carried out by Van Oord using the heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen, which installed the first monopile in September.

According to Iberdrola, these are some of the largest monopiles ever installed, reaching lengths of up to 87 metres.

The Windanker monopiles are manufactured by Navantia and Windar Renovables under a framework agreement that the Spanish companies signed with Iberdrola in the summer of 2021 for the manufacture and supply of XXL monopile foundations.

Windanker will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, all of which are scheduled to be operational in 2026.

The offshore wind farm is being built 38 kilometres northeast of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea and forms part of a hub that Iberdrola is building in the Baltic Sea, which comprises three offshore wind farms and will have a total installed capacity of more than 1.1 GW and a combined investment of EUR 3.5 billion.

The other two wind farms that are part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Sea hub are the 350 MW Wikinger wind farm, already in operation, and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, which was also recently commissioned.

