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First Turbine Up at RWE’s Nordseecluster Offshore Wind Project

Wind Farm Update
June 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has installed the first wind turbine at RWE’s Nordseecluster A site, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

Photo: RWE / Matthias Ibeler

Installation is being carried out by DEME’s vessel Norse Wind, which is capable of transporting and installing up to five turbine sets per cycle.

The 660 MW Nordseecluster A will comprise 44 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines, all of which are expected to be installed by the end of 2026, with the wind farm fully commissioned in early 2027.

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The second phase, Nordseecluster B, will add a further 900 MW of capacity, bringing the total project size to 1.6 GW.

Manufacturing of key components for Nordseecluster B is already underway. Foundation installation is scheduled to begin next year, followed by the installation of 60 Vestas turbines in 2028. The phase is expected to reach commercial operation in early 2029.

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The 1.6 GW Nordseecluster, located around 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist, is expected to generate around 6.5 TWh of electricity annually.

The project is jointly owned by RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent), with RWE responsible for construction and long-term operation across the full lifecycle.

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