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TotalEnergies Applies for Authorisation for 1.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Planning & Permitting
May 28, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

TotalEnergies has filed for authorisation for the 1.5 GW Centre Manche 2 offshore wind farm, planned to be built off the Normandy coast in France.

TotalEnergies

The application, submitted to the French government through the project company Centre Manche Energies, includes the environmental impact assessment, technical and environmental survey results, preliminary wind farm design, and installation plans.

The permitting process will now move into the government review phase while the developer holds consultations with local authorities, fisheries representatives, environmental organisations and coastal communities continue.

The Centre Manche 2 project was awarded to a consortium of TotalEnergies and RWE by the French State in 2025 under the AO8 offshore wind tender. Shortly after the award, RWE signalled its intention to exit the consortium as part of a strategic review, while TotalEnergies said it intended to continue developing the project and seek a new partner.  

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Centre Manche 2 represents an estimated investment of EUR 4.5 billion, TotalEnergies says. According to information shared earlier about the project, the company plans to reach a final investment decision (FID) by early 2029.

Located more than 40 kilometres offshore, the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm is planned to go online in 2033.

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