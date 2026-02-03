Back to overview

Geotechnical Surveys Underway at TotalEnergies’ 2 GW Offshore Wind Site in Germany

February 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

TotalEnergies has contracted Fugro to perform geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 (NSE1) offshore wind farm at the N-12.1 site in Germany, where survey work is already underway.

Fugro Zephyr geotechnical vessel; Photo: Fugro

Investigations will be carried out at around 140 locations, reaching depths of up to 50 metres below the seabed.

The geotechnical surveys will provide essential insights into seabed conditions at planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes, directly informing the safe and efficient design of turbine foundations, according to Fugro, which is mobilising a fleet of five specialist vessels for the campaign.

The company said it was also deploying advanced technologies for the work, including its SEACALF Mk V seabed cone penetration testing system. The subsequent laboratory testing programme will be carried out at Fugro’s laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Louvain, Belgium.

“With a five vessel programme, this is one of the largest offshore wind investigations we’ve undertaken in Europe”, said Remmelt de Jong, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa. “By combining advanced technology with expert analysis, we’re ensuring TotalEnergies receives the foundation data needed to keep this project on schedule and support Europe’s clean energy ambitions.”

TotalEnergies was awarded the rights for the N-12.1 site at the German offshore wind tender in 2023, when the developer secured the area with a bid value of EUR 1.875 million/MW (EUR 3.75 billion total).

As part of the same tender, TotalEnergies also secured a site for its 1 GW Ostsee Energies (OSE) project in the German Baltic Sea, the O-2.2 area, with a bid of EUR 2.07 million/MW (EUR 2.07 billion total).

In November 2025, TotalEnergies submitted permit applications for the two offshore wind farms to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

Construction work on both NSE1 and OSE projects is planned to begin in 2029, with commissioning expected for 2031.

