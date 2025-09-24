Back to overview

BREAKING: TotalEnergies-RWE Consortium Wins France’s Largest Offshore Wind Tender as RWE Signals Exit

September 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A consortium between TotalEnergies and RWE has won the Centre Manche 2 tender to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy, making it the largest renewable energy initiative in France to date.

Source: TotalEnergies

As part of a strategic review of its investment, RWE has expressed the wish to exit the consortium, subject to French authorities’ approval.

Despite that, TotalEnergies, which will be the operator of the 1.5 GW wind farm, plans to pursue the floating wind project, assuming all the commitments of the consortium, and will propose bringing in a new partner.

“We are very proud to have won this tender for the construction of the largest renewable energy park in France to date. It embodies Total’s transformation into TotalEnergies in France. This project will be the largest investment made by TotalEnergies in France in decades and reflects our Company’s deep commitment to our country,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

In the months ahead, the TotalEnergies team in Normandy will keep working with local and regional stakeholders, continuing the dialogue started during the tender process, and plans to make a final investment decision by early 2029.

TotalEnergies also plans to implement crowdfunding financing that will allow local residents and authorities in the Normandy region to invest in the project and directly contribute to the energy transition of their territory. Additionally, TotalEnergies will fund a EUR 10 million territorial fund to support initiatives in training, education, and culture in Normandy, according to the company.

The firm will dedicate EUR 45 million to environmental measures designed to avoid, reduce, and offset the project’s impacts, along with an additional EUR 15 million to a biodiversity fund supporting conservation efforts in Normandy.

The project will represent an overall investment of approximately EUR 4.5 billion, the largest made by TotalEnergies in France in the past 30 years, according to the company.

“We will work to support the local industrial ecosystem, which has already developed skills through the first offshore wind projects currently being installed. Finally, this project strengthens our development in green electricity production to offer competitive prices to our French customers,” said Pouyanné.

Up to 2,500 people are planned to be employed during the three years of construction. TotalEnergies intends to source primarily from European suppliers, particularly for wind turbines and electrical cables.

The electricity production from the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm, located more than 40 kilometres off the coast of Normandy, is expected to begin in 2033.

Once completed, the project is anticipated to generate approximately 6 TWh per year and supply renewable energy to the equivalent of over one million French households. The electricity will be sold at a price of EUR 66/MWh, as set by the tender.

