TotalEnergies Submits Permits for 3 GW German Offshore Wind Projects

Planning & Permitting
November 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

TotalEnergies has submitted permit applications for two of its offshore wind farms in Germany, totalling approximately 3 GW, to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

The projects are the NordseeEnergies 1 (NSE1) offshore wind farm in the German North Sea and the OstseeEnergies (OSE) project in the German Baltic Sea.

The application includes the environmental impact assessment, the protection and safety concept, and the preliminary wind farm layout (arrangement of the wind turbines and cables within the site).

According to the German Offshore Wind Energy Act, BSH has 18 months after receiving the complete planning documents to review them and issue a planning approval decision.

“We are delighted to have reached this first milestone. I would especially like to thank my team in Hamburg and Paris, who carried out the necessary environmental and technical studies and analyses and prepared the permitting documents,” said Antoine Becker, Managing Director of Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies was awarded contracts for both offshore wind projects in 2023 as part of a tender issued by the Federal Network Agency.

Construction work on NSE1 and OSE projects is planned to begin in 2029, with commissioning expected for 2031.

With capacities of 2 GW and 1 GW, respectively, the two wind farms will be able to supply over three million households with electricity from renewable energy sources, according to the developer.

