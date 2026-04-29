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RWE Inks New PPA for Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
April 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with UK construction materials supplier Breedon Group, under which part of the electricity supply will be provided by the Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm; Photo: RWE

The agreement includes RWE delivering around 70 GWh of electricity per year to Breedon until 2041. Initially, this will be sourced from the Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm. From 2033, supply will transition to the Brechfa Forest West onshore wind farm.

According to RWE, the agreement is aimed at supporting the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industrial processes by reducing emissions linked to electricity consumption. The renewable power will be used to support the production of aggregates, asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete, cement production, and other essential building products.

The PPA forms part of Breedon’s wider strategy to cut emissions, with the company targeting a 23.3 per cent reduction in Scope 1, 2 and selected Scope 3 emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050, according to RWE.

The PPA with Breedon comes shortly after RWE signed a five-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with the UK’s state-owned railway owner and operator, Network Rail, for 300 GWh of electricity annually to be supplied from Gwynt y Môr, starting on 1 April 2027.

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RWE also recently signed a five-year PPA with the discount supermarket Lidl GB, which has already begun, covering an annual electricity supply of 100 GWh from the Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

The 576 MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm, located some 13 kilometres off the coast of North Wales, comprises 160 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW wind turbines and has been in operation since 2015.

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