No Bids Submitted for 1 GW Oléron Offshore Wind Site in France

France Reveals Normandy Offshore Wind Tender Finalists
September 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Plans to develop a 1 GW offshore wind farm off Île d’Oléron have hit a setback, as the tender process closed without receiving any bids.

According to the French government, the AO7 tender was not the subject of any offer at the end of the application period. The tender was launched in October 2022.

The zone is located off the island of Oléron, more than 35 kilometres from the coast, beyond the limits of the Marine Nature Park of the Gironde estuary and the sea of ​​Pertuis.

Although nine developers prequalified in March 2023, none submitted a bid. One of the prequalified companies was Skyborn Renewables. According to the company’s CEO, Patrick Lammers, the lack of bids was due to a combination of factors: tight timelines, pricing pressure, suboptimal site selection, and global competition for capital, as he explained in its recent social media post.

Regarding the Centre Manche 2 (AO8) tender, the consortium formed by TotalEnergies and RWE was selected as the winner. However, RWE expressed its intention to withdraw from the consortium, leaving TotalEnergies to seek a new partner.

