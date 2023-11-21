Ta San Shang Marine Orders CSOV at Damen

November 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards has signed a contract with Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine, for the delivery of a Damen Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) 9020.

Source: Damen

This will be TSSM’s second SOV in their fleet. The first, the TSS Pioneer, was delivered in 2022.

The new, 90-metre Damen 9020 vessel will be built in Vietnam. Once operational in late 2025, the ship will support offshore wind farms off the coast of Taiwan by providing accommodation for up to 120 personnel and ample storage for supplies.

These will be for various contractors supporting the wind farms both when under construction and when operational, Damen said.

“The addition of this new SOV to the TSS Pioneer will consolidate TSSM’s position as a leading SOV player in Taiwan. We also intend to use this project as a steppingstone for MOL’s business development in the Asian region, including Japan,” said Masayuki Sugiyama, MOL Executive Officer responsible for the Wind Power Project Unit.

The newbuild will be fitted with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems and also delivered fully prepared for future use of green methanol fuel.

“We are very honored to welcome TSSM into the Damen family. We are also very happy that after reviewing the options, TSSM has opted for the Damen CSOV 9020 design. We are confident that this new vessel will make a significant contribution to the development of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector and beyond,” said Arnout Damen, Chief Executive Officer of Damen Shipyards.

