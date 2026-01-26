Back to overview

Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Granted 30-Year Electricity Production Licence

Authorities
January 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has approved a 30-year electricity production licence to the Thor offshore wind farm, under construction at a site located approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland.

With a total installed capacity of 1.1 GW, Thor will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind project once fully operational in 2027, generating enough green electricity to supply more than one million Danish households.

The electricity production permit is valid for 30 years from the date Thor is commissioned, which must be completed by the end of 2027 at the latest, according to the DEA.

“This represents a key milestone on our journey to deliver Denmark’s largest offshore wind project. Once all turbines are fully operational, Thor will play a crucial role in achieving Denmark’s climate goals and in strengthening both Denmark’s and the EU’s energy security”, said Pernille Asgaard Haaning, CEO RWE Renewables Denmark.

Thor will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, of which 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades, with 36 turbine towers to be manufactured with a significantly lower carbon footprint than usual, according to the developer.

The offshore substation and all 72 wind turbine foundations were installed and equipped with secondary steel last year, with turbine installation scheduled to start this spring.

Related Article

The wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M) work will be performed from a new service building at the Port of Thorsminde.

The Danish offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent), with RWE in charge of construction and operations throughout the wind farm’s lifecycle.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News