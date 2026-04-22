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RWE Extends O&M Vessel Deal with Ziton

Operations & Maintenance
April 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has extended its agreement with Ziton, a Danish company that specialises in jack-up vessel services for offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M), for three years.

RWE

The original, four-year agreement was signed in 2023 and involves Ziton providing vessel, lifting, and auxiliary services for RWE’s offshore wind portfolio across the UK and continental Europe for a minimum of 180 days of support every year.

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Through the extension agreement, Ziton will provide vessel capacity, lifting and auxiliary services for a minimum of 240 days per year from 2027 onwards, according to RWE’s press release from 22 April.

The offshore wind developer said the extension was aimed at supporting the O&M of RWE’s growing fleet, while also helping to reduce price uncertainty in a competitive market environment.

Ziton, which was acquired by Macquarie Asset Management in 2024/2025, has six O&M-dedicated jack-up vessels in its fleet: Wind, Wind ServerWind Enterprise, Wind Pioneer, Wind Energy, and Wind Discovery.

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