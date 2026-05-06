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Utermöhlen Leaving RWE, Current CTO to Take Offshore Wind Helm

Business & Finance
May 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has announced changes to the management board of its offshore wind business, with CEO Sven Utermöhlen set to leave the company on 30 September 2026.

Sven Utermöhlen; Photo: RWE

Utermöhlen will not renew his contract and will step down at his own request, after which he will continue to advise RWE’s offshore wind division for a period of six to twelve months, the company said on 5 May.

He will be succeeded by Tobias Keitel, currently Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who will take over as CEO on 1 October 2026. At the same time, Julian Garnsey will assume the role of CTO, moving from his current position overseeing offshore wind construction projects.

The rest of the management board will remain unchanged, comprising CFO Gunhild Grieve, CCO Ulf Kerstin and COO Thomas Michel.

RWE said the leadership transition comes as the company continues to expand its offshore wind portfolio, with Utermöhlen credited for driving growth in the segment in recent years.

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Keitel, who joined the management board in September 2025, currently oversees engineering, procurement and construction, including delivery of major offshore wind projects under development. Garnsey, who has been with RWE for more than two decades, is currently leading the construction of offshore wind farms across multiple countries.

RWE is currently building several large-scale offshore wind projects, including the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK, the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster in Germany, the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark, and the 795 MW OranjeWind in the Netherlands.

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The company also has several large-scale projects coming up, including the five projects for which RWE secured Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in the UK in March.

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