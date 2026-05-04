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Geotechnical Survey Set to Begin at Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
May 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Geotechnical survey works are scheduled to start at the Awel y Môr offshore wind farm site in the UK on 12 May, with activities expected to continue until 15 June, subject to weather and sea conditions.

According to a Notice to Mariners, the campaign will involve a range of geotechnical investigations, including cone penetration tests (CPT), seismic CPT and vibrocoring. The works will be carried out by GEO using the vessel Connector.

Developed by RWE, Awel y Môr is planned as a 576 MW offshore wind farm located off the coast of North Wales, adjacent to the existing Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

The project is expected to feature up to 50 turbines and will generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of UK homes once operational.

Awel y Môr is one of the seven extension projects that were awarded a seabed lease agreement by the Crown Estate in 2020. The UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero granted development consent for the offshore wind project in 2023.

In January this year, RWE secured Contracts for Difference (CfDs) for 6.9 GW of offshore wind projects in the UK government’s seventh CfD round (AR7), including the Awel y Môr offshore wind farm.

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