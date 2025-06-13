Back to overview

Thor O&M Base Almost Completed

Operations & Maintenance
June 13, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the Danish 1 GW offshore wind farm, Thor, is nearing completion.

Thor O&M base: Photo: RWE / ATRA arkitekter

On 12 June, RWE and Danish construction company Østermark Entreprenørforretning held a topping-out ceremony for the new building located at Thorsminde port.

The O&M base is expected to be completed by the end of this year and to go into operation in the spring of 2026, when vessels with technicians and operating personnel on board will start sailing to the turbines daily.

The construction of the Thor O&M base started in November 2024. The building spreads 2,300 square metres over three floors, the building willand will house the necessary facilities for the operation of the offshore wind farm, including a control room, warehousing and office facilities. As part of the operations and maintenance plan, 50-60 local jobs will be created, RWE says.

The 1,080 MW Thor project, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, is currently under construction some 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, with foundation and cable installation works underway.

The installation of the 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines is expected to begin in 2026, and Thor is scheduled to enter full operation in 2027.

RWE, which is leading the construction and operation of the offshore wind farm on behalf of its partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management, plans to support the wind farm from Thorsminde for at least 30 years.

