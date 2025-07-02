OEG and Inch Cape
Back to overview

OEG to Support Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Business & Finance
July 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

OEG has won a multi-million-pound contract to support the construction phase of the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland until the project becomes operational in 2027.

OEG and Inch Cape
Source: OEG

Under the contract, OEG will supply an integrated package of specialist topside and marine services, including marine coordination, high voltage, and ancillary port services. These will be managed under a central project team and delivered from the company’s facility in Edinburgh.

In addition, OEG will operate up to ten vessels: seven guard vessels for on-location round-the-clock safety and three crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to support offshore wind technicians working at Inch Cape.

The company will also provide a comprehensive allocation of metocean sensors and navigation buoys, as well as any additional support equipment as required.

“By delivering all the required equipment, services and capabilities in-house, we provide a seamless, efficient solution that reduces complexity and cost for our new client,” said John Heiton, OEG’s Chief Executive Officer.

Over 100 OEG personnel will support the delivery of this contract, which includes the recent addition of six new appointments, according to the company.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm is located in the North Sea, 15 kilometres from the Angus coast, on a site covering 150 square kilometres.

The developers of the 1.1 GW wind farm, ESB and Red Rock Renewables, reached the financial close on the Scottish project in January, progressing it into the offshore construction phase.

Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, as well as an offshore substation and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, delivering power to an onshore substation, currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles