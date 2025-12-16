Back to overview

All XXL Monopiles for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Delivered

December 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) has shipped off the final eight XXL monopiles for the Scottish Inch Cape offshore wind farm, completing the delivery of all 32 monopiles it was contracted to produce for the project.

The last batch has departed CWHI’s Qinzhou yard aboard the COSCO Shipping vessel Xiang Taikou and is on its way to the Port of Leith.

Each monopile measures up to 11.5 metres in diameter and up to 103 metres in length and weighs as much as 2,300 tonnes.

CWHI rolled out the first Inch Cape monopiles in June 2025 and sent off the first batch in September.

With CWHI’s last delivery, all monopiles for the Scottish offshore wind farm have been sent to Scotland, as Dajin Heavy Industry delivered its last batch in November.

The 1,080 MW Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, 54 of which will be installed on monopile foundations and 18 on jacket foundations.

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, signed capacity reservation agreements with Dajin and CWHI for monopile foundations in January 2024, with Dajin contracted to deliver 22 and CWHI 32 XXL monopiles. COOEC-Fluor (CFHI) is in charge of delivering the 18 jacket foundations.

The 1.1 GW offshore wind farm is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027. Once complete, Inch Cape will generate almost 5 TWh of energy each year, enough to power half the homes in Scotland, according to its developer.

