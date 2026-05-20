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Aqua SuperPower, Tidal Transit Partner on Rollout of E-CTVs, Offshore Charging Infrastructure

Vessels
May 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Aqua superPower and Tidal Transit have formed a strategic partnership to deliver electric crew transfer vessel (E-CTV) projects for ports and harbours supporting offshore wind operations.

e-Ginny E-CTV; Photo: Tidal Transit

Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate E-CTVs and manage offshore charging infrastructure installation, while Aqua superPower will provide shore-side charging infrastructure at vessel origin ports.

According to the companies, the collaboration aims to offer an integrated solution for port operators, offshore wind developers and harbour authorities seeking to electrify marine operations.

Tidal Transit previously developed the e-Ginny programme, which the company said was the world’s first diesel-to-electric crew transfer vessel retrofit project, alongside associated offshore charging infrastructure.

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“Electric crew transfer vessels are a major opportunity for the offshore wind sector to cut emissions and lower operating costs. Working with Aqua superPower allows us to combine our vessel expertise with proven charging infrastructure to create a compelling end-to-end electrification solution for ports and offshore operators”, said Leo Hambro, CEO and Co-Founder at Tidal Transit.

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