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Boskalis Orders New Cable-Laying Vessel for Offshore Wind, Interconnector Markets

Vessels
May 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Boskalis will invest in a new high-capacity cable-laying vessel (CLV) targeting the offshore wind and interconnector markets, the company said on 18 May.

Image: Boskalis

According to the company, the vessel is designed to support growing demand for long-distance cable installation, particularly for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, driven by the electrification of energy demand and grid expansion.

The newbuild CLV will feature two 12,000-tonne cable carousels, including a concentric carousel, giving the vessel a total cable carrying capacity of 24,000 tonnes. Boskalis said the design will enable the installation of longer continuous cable sections, reducing the need for offshore joints.

“Cross-border interconnectors and offshore wind transmission systems increasingly require long-distance cable solutions, which this vessel can deliver”, the company said in a press release.

The vessel is scheduled to enter service in 2029.

Boskalis currently operates three CLVs, a trenching support vessel and a portfolio of trenching equipment.

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The company recently expanded its fleet with a new subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel, described by the company as the largest in the industry, which arrived in the Netherlands in April for final outfitting and commissioning ahead of its first assignment later this year.

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