Dutch Duo Inks Inter-Array Cable Deal for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

February 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A consortium of Boskalis and TKF has signed a contract with Skyborn Renewables for the supply and installation of inter-array cables for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the contract, the consortium will deliver the complete inter-array cable system connecting the 63 Gennaker wind turbines. TKF will manufacture approximately 140 kilometres of 66 kV inter-array cables in the Netherlands, and Boskalis will install them at the German project site using its specialised cable-laying vessel (CLV) Boka Ocean.

The cables are expected to be in place by the end of 2027.

Boskalis said in a press release on 26 February that the contract was sizable, noting that a “sizable contract” has a value of EUR 50-150 million.

The Dutch offshore construction company is already working on the Gennaker project through its subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services, which is conducting an unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification and clearance campaign at the German site.

Skyborn Renewables signed preferred supplier agreements (PSAs) for Gennaker foundations, inter-array cables and their installation in September last year.

The developer selected EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC) for monopiles, Dajin Heavy Industry for transition pieces, Seaway7 for foundation installation, and TKF and Boskalis for the supply and installation of the inter-array cables. The suppliers have since then started signing firm contracts for the offshore wind farm.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will feature 63 Siemens Gamesa 13-236 turbines, with the installation of the wind turbines scheduled to begin in the late summer of 2027.

In January, Skyborn Renewables and the German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz, which is leading the development of the grid connection (OST-6-1) for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, signed an agreement that clears the way for the project’s full commissioning by mid‑2028. 

