Amazon Signs Power Purchase Agreement for Nordseecluster B Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
February 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Amazon has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 110 MW from Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm, the second phase of the Nordseecluster project in Germany, owned by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

The PPAbuilds on the Strategic Framework Agreement that RWE and Amazon signed in June 2025, under which RWE supports Amazon’s carbon-free energy goals while Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides cloud services, AI and data analytics to advance the German energy company’s digital transformation, according to RWE.

The power offtake agreement for Nordseecluster B is Amazon’s fourth large-scale offshore wind PPA in Germany, following PPAs with Iberdrola for Baltic Eagle and Windanker, and a PPA with Ørsted for Borkum Riffgrund 3.

Nordseecluster B is part of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project being built in two phases, some 50 kilometres north of the German island of Juist. The first phase, Nordseecluster A, with a total capacity of 660 MW, is currently under construction and will be commissioned in early 2027. The 900 MW Nordseecluster B is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2029.

“Power Purchase Agreements like this one with Amazon are crucial for accelerating Germany’s decarbonisation while strengthening long term security of supply. By enabling large scale offshore projects such as the Nordseecluster, we can bring more reliable, carbon free electricity onto the grid and support a resilient energy system”, said Ulf Kerstin, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Supply & Trading.

