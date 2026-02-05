Back to overview

Lidl Buys Offshore Wind Power from RWE in UK

Business & Finance
February 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has signed a five-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the discount supermarket Lidl GB. The agreement, which has already begun, covers an annual electricity supply of 100 GWh from RWE’s Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Gwynt y Môr comprises 160 Siemens 3.6 MW wind turbines for a total capacity of 576 MW. The wind farm, located off the coast of North Wales, 13 kilometres from the nearest point to shore, was commissioned in 2015.

Lidl, one of Europe’s biggest food retailers, and RWE already have a power offtake agreement for offshore wind in Germany, where Schwarz Group and RWE signed a long-term PPA in 2023. In Germany, RWE will supply around 250 GWh of green electricity per year to Lidl and Kaufland, owned by Schwarz Group, from its Kaskasi offshore wind farm from 2028 until 2038.

For electricity produced by the Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm in the UK, RWE also has a seven-year PPA with the British Co-op Group, one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives and the UK’s fifth biggest food retailer, which inked the deal with RWE last year.

The news about Lidl buying offshore wind power from RWE in the UK comes shortly after Amazon and RWE announced that they signed a PPA for 110 MW from Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm, the second phase of the Nordseecluster project in Germany, owned by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

