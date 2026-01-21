Back to overview

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Receives DNV Project Certificate

Wind Farm Update
January 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Yunlin offshore wind farm has been awarded a DNV Project Certificate DNV-SE-0190, becoming the first offshore wind project in Taiwan to achieve this standard, according to the wind farm owner.

Photo source: Skyborn Renewables via LinkedIn

The third-party assessment was applied to the entire project, including foundations, wind turbines, and the grid connection to the onshore substation, including inter-array and export cables. It covers all phases from project development through execution to commissioning.

“In general, project certification aims to minimise project‑specific risks throughout the wind farm’s life cycle and ensure safe, cost‑effective design, construction, and operation by meeting all relevant requirements. It also demonstrates to stakeholders that the applicable standards have been fully met”, Skyborn Renewables said via social media.

“This milestone confirms Yunlin OWF’s technical integrity, quality execution, and long-term operational readiness.”

The Yunlin offshore wind farm, which entered commercial operation last year, is owned by Yunneng Wind Power, a joint venture between Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO Group), and Sojitz Corporation.

Related Article

The 640 MW offshore wind farm comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed in the Taiwan Strait, some 8 kilometres off Yunlin County, at water depths from 7 metres up to 35 metres.

The generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu. Electricity from the project is provided to the Taiwan Power Company under two 20-year power purchase agreements.

