Yunlin offshore wind farm commercial operation
Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operation

August 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, built and owned by Yunneng Wind Power, a joint venture between Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO Group), and Sojitz Corporation, has officially entered commercial operation.

Source: Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

With the start of the commercial operation, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, while Skyborn will continue to oversee other management services.

After the first turbine was connected to the Taiwanese grid in 2021, the wind farm reached its full operational capacity in January 2025, with all 80 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed and producing electricity. The turbines increase Taiwan’s total offshore wind capacity above 3.9 GW.

The 640 MW project provides renewable energy to over 600,000 Taiwanese homes annually, according to the owner.

With a capacity of 2,400 GWh and meeting 90 per cent of Yunlin County’s non-industrial electricity needs, the wind farm is also expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1.2 million tonnes per year.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the collective efforts of the project team, the sponsors and lenders, the contractors, as well as to the unwavering support of the Taiwanese government. This landmark offshore wind farm will continue to dedicate its commitment to achieve operational excellence over the next 30 years,” said Xian-Shuen (XS), Chairperson of Yunneng.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is located in the Taiwan Strait, some 8 kilometres off Yunlin County, at water depths from 7 metres up to 35 metres.

The generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu. Electricity from the project is provided to the Taiwan Power Company under two 20-year power purchase agreements.

