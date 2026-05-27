Back to overview

Semco Maritime, Wind Multiplikator Secure Long-Term Integrated Service Contract for German Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
May 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Skyborn Renewables has awarded Semco Maritime and its subsidiary Wind Multiplikator a long-term integrated service contract for the Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany.

Nordergründe offshore wind farm; Photo: Ulrich Wirrwa

The 5.5-year contract, which starts on 1 June 2026 and includes an extension option, covers operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the wind farm’s turbines, foundations, and offshore substation.

The 111.6 MW Nordergründe offshore wind farm is located in the German North Sea and has been operational since 2017. The wind farm comprises 18 Senvion 6.2 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

Related Article

According to Semco Maritime, the agreement marks the first integrated offshore wind service contract the company will deliver jointly with Wind Multiplikator, combining turbine and offshore substation services under a single framework.

Related Article

The scope includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, 24-hour monitoring and marine coordination, spare parts management, engineering support, and QHSE services.

Skyborn Renewables said the integrated setup is intended to reduce operational complexity and optimise long-term operating costs by consolidating responsibilities for turbines and grid infrastructure under one service provider structure.

Logistics support for the contract will be provided by Skyborn Renewables, with Hooksiel serving as the service base.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News