Irish Company Receives DNV Prototype Certificate for Floating Wind Mooring Tech

February 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DNV has issued a prototype certificate for a mooring line component which mitigates dynamic mooring and platform loads on floating wind turbines, developed by the Irish engineering company Dublin Offshore.

Image source: Dublin Offshore

The certificate for Dublin Offshore’s load reduction device (LRD) was issued following completion of the prototype certification process in line with DNV‑SE‑0422 certification of floating wind turbines and the relevant technical requirements of DNV‑ST‑0119. This included review of the design basis, structural integrity, load-reduction performance, and safety-critical functions, as well as verification of analyses and testing activities defined for the prototype stage.

The prototype certificate provides a verified basis for further development and project-specific implementation, according to Dublin Offshore.

The company received a DNV Statement of Feasibility and Statements of Compliance last year, covering the LRD’s design basis, detailed design, manufacturing, and performance.

The device has been developed to reduce loads, lower cost, and mitigate the risk of failure in permanent mooring systems, including those used in floating offshore wind, Dublin Offshore says.

“The LRD introduces a non‑linear response into the mooring system through a combination of weight/ballast and buoyancy, with the aim of reducing mooring loads under defined conditions, an important consideration for floating wind, where mooring systems significantly influence LCOE”, DNV said via social media.

Following the issuance of the prototype certificate, Dublin Offshore said it would continue to work toward commercial deployment of the LRD, including project-specific qualification activities and integration into permanent mooring system designs.

“Completion of prototype certification is an important milestone for the LRD”, said Tom Doyle, Technical Director, Dublin Offshore. “DNV’s independent verification across feasibility, compliance, and prototype certification provides assurance of the technology’s technical robustness and supports engagement with developers, designers, and project stakeholders.”

Back in 2021, Dublin Offshore received a verification of the mooring load reduction device from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), which inspected the LRD and verified that the system was in compliance with the International Electrotechnical Commission’s technical specification (IEC TS) 62600-10.

