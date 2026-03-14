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Revolution Wind Starts Delivering Power

Wind Farm Update
March 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Revolution Wind has begun delivering electricity to the New England grid, Ørsted, which owns the US offshore wind farm together with Skyborn Renewables, said on 14 March.

Revolution Wind; Photo source: Ørsted

The offshore wind farm comprises 65 Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines and powers Rhode Island and Connecticut. Once fully commissioned, the 704 MW Revolution Wind is expected to supply enough electricity to power more than 350,000 homes and businesses across the two US states, according to its owners.

According to information about the project the developer shared earlier, full commissioning is expected in the second half of 2026.

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Ørsted says that once the project reaches full commercial operations, Revolution Wind will save New England ratepayers USD 500 million (approximately EUR 436 million) per year in wholesale energy costs, citing findings of an analysis from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The project previously faced several federal stop-work orders during construction. In August 2025, the US Department of the Interior issued an order halting work on the offshore wind farm, which the joint venture between Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables challenged in court. The developers argued that the order lacked statutory authority and filed a complaint seeking to overturn it.

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A further government order in December 2025 paused all five offshore wind projects under construction in the US, including Revolution Wind, citing national security concerns.

At the time the order was issued, the Revolution Wind joint venture said it had only seven turbines left to install. Federal courts later granted a preliminary injunction allowing construction activities to resume while the legal proceedings continued.

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“Revolution Wind is adding affordable, reliable American-made energy to New England’s grid, helping to meet growing energy demand and lower consumer costs”, said Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer at Ørsted.

“Built by local, highly skilled union workers, Revolution Wind is a testament to states tapping their energy resources to strengthen regional energy security. We’re grateful to the leadership of Rhode Island and Connecticut, our labor partners, utility customers, and the many other stakeholders whose collaboration has made this milestone possible.”

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