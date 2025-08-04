Norwind Offshore Wind Multiplikator
Norwind Offshore Inks CSOV Agreement with Wind Multiplikator

Business & Finance
August 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The German subsidiary of Denmark’s Semco Maritime, Wind Multiplikator, has signed a long-term charter agreement with Norwind Offshore to deploy a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) on the Global Tech I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The vessel Norwind Maestro is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, with a sister vessel available to support the project as needed from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Both vessels will operate out of Emden, Wind Multiplikator’s home port and logistics hub.

The 85-metre-long CSOVs are of the VARD 4 19 series, designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, and are engineered for harsh offshore conditions, featuring low fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

The vessels feature a height-adjustable gangway and a height-adjustable boat deck.

The charter agreement follows Wind Multiplikator’s recent award of the full-service and maintenance contract for the 400 MW Global Tech I offshore wind farm.

The deal includes a comprehensive maintenance of 80 AREVA M5000 turbines installed approximately 140 kilometres northwest of Emden in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Global Tech I, which went into operation in 2015, is one of the first offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

