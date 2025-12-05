Back to overview

Polish Offshore Wind Developer Seeks Geotechnical Investigation Services

Contracts & Tenders
December 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica – 1, a project company set up by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), has issued a contract notice for geotechnical investigation services for its 900 MW Baltica 1 offshore wind project.

The work is planned to be carried out along the export cable route and in the offshore wind farm area of Baltica 1, and the deadline for requests to participate in the tender is 8 January 2026, according to a notice posted on an EU tender website.

The offshore wind farm is proposed to be built some 80 kilometres off the town of Łeba in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The project already has a location permit and a connection agreement, and PGE recently also obtained environmental approval for Baltica 1, clearing the way for its participation in Poland’s upcoming offshore wind auction on 17 December 2025.

Baltica 1 is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2032 if it secures a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the offshore wind auction.

