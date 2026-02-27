Dajin Nordseecluster A monopiles
Dajin Contracts Polish State-Owned Shipyard to Equip Nordseecluster B Foundations

Foundations
February 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Offshore has signed a PLN 47 million (approximately EUR 11 million) contract with Szczecin Shipyard “Wulkan” that will see the Polish state-owned shipyard manufacture components for one of the biggest offshore wind projects in Germany.

The Chinese manufacturer, which has been contracted by RWE to deliver 104 monopiles with no transition pieces (TP-less) for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, has selected Wulkan for the fabrication of at least 40 ready-to-install internal platform sets for the foundations that will be installed at Nordseecluster B, the project’s second phase.

Production is scheduled to start this month, with around 200 people directly and indirectly involved in the project at the Polish shipyard itself and in the surrounding area.

Both Dajin and Wulkan assume further cooperation on upcoming offshore wind projects, particularly in Poland, as the country advances its offshore wind programme in the Baltic Sea, the Polish shipyard said in a press release.

Nordseecluster B will comprise 60 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for an installed capacity of 900 MW. The 660 MW Nordseecluster A is currently under construction and will be commissioned in early 2027, with Nordseecluster B scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2029.

The Nordseecluster project is owned by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

