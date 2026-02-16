Back to overview

Deck Carrier Capable of Transporting Components for 25 MW Wind Turbines Goes on Maiden Voyage

February 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has officially named the first of four 40,000 DWT deck carriers it is building at the Dajin Penglai Offshore facility, from where the vessel has set sail on its maiden voyage.

Photo source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

The new vessel, named King One, was officially named and “embarked on its new global operational journey” on 10 February, Dajin said via social media.

King One is a heavy-lift deck carrier vessel purpose-built for the offshore wind and offshore oil & gas sectors, and is capable of transporting monopiles, jackets, and floating foundations for 15 MW–25 MW offshore wind turbines, as well as large offshore modules.

The deck carrier is 240 metres long, 51 metres wide, has a deadweight of 40,000 tonnes, and a deck area of 12,000 square metres.

Dajin launched King One on 10 October 2025 and said the vessel would undergo sea trials and certification before its maiden voyage in early 2026.

According to information on Dajin Heavy Industry’s website, the company plans to have a self-owned transport fleet consisting of 10-20 super large heavy deck transport vessels.

“As offshore wind moves toward deeper waters and larger turbines, specialized transport capacity remains limited. KING ONE addresses this gap, offering reliable logistics to accelerate the global energy transition”, Dajin Heavy Industry said via social media.

“Looking ahead, we plan to expand our fleet with over ten customized offshore vessels in the next three years, supporting sustainable growth in marine renewable energy.”

