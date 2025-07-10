Back to overview

Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm Fully Energised

July 10, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany has reached full energisation, the joint venture between Iberdrola and Masdar said on 10 July, as they announced a joint investment in the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm comprises 50 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations. The wind turbine installation at the project site started in May 2024 and was completed in October 2024.

With a capacity of 476 MW, Baltic Eagle will supply around 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800,000 tonnes per year, according to Iberdrola.

The offshore wind farm represents the first project completed under the strategic partnership between Masdar and Iberdrola.

For Masdar, Baltic Eagle is the company’s first project with Iberdrola, its first in Germany and resulted in Masdar’s largest ever euro-denominated financing.

The 476 MW offshore wind farm is the second of Iberdrola’s three major wind farm projects in Germany that collectively form Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub. The two other Baltic Hub projects are the 350 MW Wikinger, which is in operation, and the 315 MW Windanker, a project in planning.

