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Stillstrom Unveils New Standalone Monopile-Based Offshore Charging Tech

Technology
April 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Stillstrom, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, has introduced two new standalone offshore charging solutions aimed at supporting vessel electrification in offshore wind operations.

Stillstrom Power Tower

The new systems, Power Hub and Power Tower, are designed as monopile-based structures that can be deployed independently of wind turbine infrastructure. The solutions are intended to provide flexible offshore charging options for both existing and future offshore wind farms.

According to the company, the systems address the challenge of providing reliable electric power for vessels operating at sea, as offshore wind projects increase in size and move further from shore.

Our two new monopile systems help to address the sector’s long-standing ‘chicken and egg’ challenge, where vessel electrification and infrastructure deployment must progress in step”, said Stillstrom’s Detailed Engineering Manager, Koen Legrand.

The Power Hub is a compact structure designed for installation within operational wind farms, enabling charging capabilities to be added to existing assets. The Power Tower is intended for new-build projects and is designed to be installed using standard foundation installation methods, similar to turbine foundations.

The new offshore charging models expand Stillstrom’s portfolio of solutions integrated into wind farm assets, one of which is planned for its first demonstration trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 in Esbjerg, Denmark.

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“Our mission is to eliminate vessel emissions, the largest source of CO₂ in offshore wind farm operations. Electrification of SOVs is therefore essential if the wind industry is to meet its full decarbonisation potential. What has been missing is the infrastructure to support it at sea. These new solutions give developers and operators practical, scalable options, enabling offshore charging either fully integrated within wind farm structures or through standalone offshore installations”, said Kristian Borum Jørgensen, CEO of Stillstrom.

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