Final Monopiles Delivered for Iberdrola’s 315 MW German Offshore Wind Farm

August 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables has delivered the last monopiles to Iberdrola for the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Iberdrola Navantia Windar Windanker monopiles
Source: Iberdrola

The monopile foundations have been produced at the factory that both companies operate jointly at the Navantia Seanergies shipyard in Fene, Spain. Each of the units measures up to 84 metres in length, 10 metres in diameter, and weighs up to 2,100 tonnes.

The order is part of the framework agreement reached by the companies in summer 2021 for the manufacture and supply of XXL monopile foundations.

The work carried out at this factory has involved an investment of EUR 36 million to adapt a building to enable the bending of thick sheet metal up to twelve metres in diameter, new painting booths, and storage areas for finished products.

“Last December, Navantia celebrated a decade in offshore wind power since its first contract with Iberdrola. Since then, we have supplied Iberdrola with foundations and offshore substations for its wind farms, which has helped to strengthen the development of the national supply chain,” said Ricardo Domínguez, president of Navantia.

This is the second monopile contract between Iberdrola and the Navantia-Windar consortium, following the East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm in the UK, adding to a strategic partnership worth over EUR 1 billion in orders over the last ten years, according to Iberdrola.

Windanker will feature Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, installed 38 kilometres northeast of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea. The monopiles will be installed by Van Oord under a contract signed with the developer in 2024.

The 315 MW offshore wind farm forms part of a hub that Iberdrola is building in the Baltic Sea, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 1.1 GW and a combined investment of EUR 3.5 billion.

The 350 MW Wikinger wind farm, already in operation, and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, which was also recently commissioned, are also part of this hub.

