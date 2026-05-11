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Dong Fang Offshore Launches SOV Booked by Vestas

Vessels
May 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has launched its new service operation vessel (SOV) Orient Inspirer, which has now entered the final stage before delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.

Dong Fang Offshore

“The Orient Inspirer is scheduled for delivery and will officially join the DFO fleet in the fourth quarter. Preparations for the handover are currently progressing steadily according to plan”, the company said via social media on 11 May.

The new SOV has been chartered by Vestas, which signed a contract with DFO in 2024 for an SOV that would serve the Changfang-Xidao and Zhong Neng offshore wind farms in Taiwan. Following the contract with Vestas, DFO said the SOV was the first of two Taiwan-flagged vessels that would be delivered in the last quarter of 2026 from the shipyard.

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The 600 MW Changfang & Xidao is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and comprises 62 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

The 300 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, owned by CIP and China Steel Corporation (CSC), features Vestas wind turbines of the same model.

Construction work on both offshore wind farms was completed in 2024.

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