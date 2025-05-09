Back to overview

CIP to Sell Stake in 495 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm to Japan’s MOL

Business & Finance
May 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), has entered into an agreement to divest a 10 per cent stake in the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

CIP MOL Fengmiao 1
Source: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners via LinkedIn

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, filing for Foreign Investment Approval and filings with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan R.O.C. Following closing of the transaction, CI V will remain the controlling shareholder and operator of Fengmiao 1.

MOL is a Japanese shipping company that globally operates approximately 900 vessels and runs social infrastructure businesses such as product transport business, dry bulk business, and energy and offshore business.

“We are delighted to welcome MOL as co-investor in Fengmiao – and I am confident that we together will bring a project of the highest standards to commercial operation. The transaction recognizes the value created by CIP during the development phase as well as CIP’s strong offshore wind track record in Taiwan,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP.

Located off the coast of Taichung County, the development of the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm commenced in 2020, and site exclusivity and grid allocation were secured in Taiwan’s Round 3.1 auction in December 2022.

Construction of the project was initiated following financial close in March 2025, and the offshore wind farm is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Once operational, Fengmiao 1, which will feature 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, will deliver renewable energy to a group of six local and international energy users in Taiwan who have entered into long-term power purchase agreements with the project for its entire capacity.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles