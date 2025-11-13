A photo of an offshore wind farm
Northland Power Flags Potential 2026 Revenue Hit from Slower Hai Long Turbine Commissioning

November 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The slower-than-expected turbine commissioning at the Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan could impact Northland Power’s pre-completion revenues by approximately CAD 150 million to CAD 200 million in 2026, the company announced in its third-quarter 2025 results.

Over half of the turbines are now in place at the 1 GW Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan, after CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) installed all 37 units at Hai Long 2 in October 2025.

In addition, the installation of export cables has been completed, the company announced.

Northland Power said that the slower-than-expected commissioning of the Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines could reduce pre-completion revenues (Northland share) in 2026. Despite this, the fabrication of the remaining components is continuing to advance as per schedule, the company revealed.

The Hai Long offshore wind project remains on track for full commercial operations in 2027, with overall costs aligned with original expectations, the Canadian firm said. The wind farm, jointly developed by Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co., produced its first power in June.

Regarding the 1.1 GW Baltic Power project in Poland, the company said that it remains on track for full commercial operations in the second half of 2026, with overall costs aligned with original expectations.

Last month, both offshore substations were installed at the site located approximately 20 kilometres from the shore of Choczewo.

Work is continuing on the 800 MW Spiorad na Mara fixed-bottom ScotWind project, whereas the Havbredey floating scheme has been moved down the company’s list of priorities, according to Northland Power.

An impairment expense of CAD 527 million was recognised as a non-cash accounting adjustment for the Nordsee One offshore wind farm primarily due to a transition from the subsidised price regime under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act to market pricing by May 2027, Northland Power said.

The company also added that revenue from energy sales rose 18 per cent year-on-year to CAD 253 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher output from all offshore wind farms.

