Nova Scotia Setting Up Framework for Offshore Wind Revenue

February 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The government of Nova Scotia has introduced legislation that would set bid fees and levies for offshore wind developers as part of the Canadian province’s broader offshore wind licensing regime.

On 24 February, Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, tabled the Powering the Economy Act, which creates an Offshore Renewable Energy Revenue Act. The new revenue law establishes a refundable CAD 250,000 (approximately EUR 155,000) bid fee, a non-refundable CAD 750,000 (approx. EUR 466,000) licence fee, and an annual capacity levy of CAD 7,000/MW (approximately EUR 4,300/MW) in the first ten years of operations, with an option after that period to adopt a percentage-based levy tied to gross revenues.

One levy is set in the legislation, and another will be set in regulations to reflect market conditions. Bid fees will be set in regulations, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The new bill also adjusts timelines related to the transition of grid operations from Nova Scotia Power to the Independent Energy System Operator (IESO) and updates the Electricity Act in relation to renewable energy targets.

Nova Scotia recently kicked off both the province’s and Canada’s first offshore wind tendering process through the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER).

In October 2025, the regulator launched the Offshore Wind Call for Information and Prequalification, marking the formal start of the competitive process that will precede the first Call for Bids for seabed licences in Canadian waters off Nova Scotia. The call for information and prequalification window was open through mid-January 2026.

The new legislation, besides offshore wind, also brings new rules to other sectors, as the bill repeals the Petroleum Resources Act and replaces it with the new Subsurface Energy Resource Extraction Act. In addition to onshore oil and gas, the new legislation will regulate geothermal, natural hydrogen, helium and carbon storage projects.

“This legislation makes sure Nova Scotians reap the full benefits of offshore wind and onshore natural resources and that our electricity system is serving us well, now and in the future”, said Tim Houston. “Offshore wind is a game-changer that will help pay for the services Nova Scotians deserve. We also see great opportunities in emerging sectors like natural hydrogen and carbon storage, and we’re making sure we’re ready to regulate them.”

