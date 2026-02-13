Back to overview

Long-Standing Customer Taps Tekmar for Cable Protection Under EUR 4.7 Million Contract

February 13, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Tekmar Group has won a contract worth over GBP 4 million (around EUR 4.68 million) under which it will deliver cable protection systems (CPS) for an offshore wind farm development in Europe.

The contract was awarded by a long-standing customer, as Tekmar said, for the delivery of the 10th-generation CPS and associated ancillaries.

Delivery is expected during 2027, with the revenue to be recognised across both FY2026 and FY2027.

“This contract reflects continued delivery against Project Aurora, adding further depth to our record order book and enhancing visibility into FY27. Since 1 July 2025, Tekmar has secured £43m of order intake, including in excess of £15m scheduled for execution beyond 30 September 2026. This represents a step change in order book strength and early visibility from historical levels,” said Phil Lanigan, Chief Financial Officer of Tekmar Group.

This award comes on the heels of the one announced at the end of 2025, worth over EUR 8 million and awarded by an existing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) customer, for Tekmar’s CPS to be deployed at a UK offshore wind farm.

