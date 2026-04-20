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Haizea Wind Group Reports EUR 400+ Million Revenue in 2025

Business & Finance
April 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Spanish wind turbine tower and foundation manufacturer, Haizea Wind Group, has reported EUR 416.9 million in revenue for 2025, marking a 12 per cent increase year-on-year, with net profit rising to EUR 20 million from EUR 18 million in 2024.

Photo: Haizea Wind Group

The company said the results align with the targets set in its strategic and business plan, despite what it described as a complex geopolitical and market environment. Haizea added that it has contracts in place covering its backlog for 2026 and is negotiating additional agreements to secure future activity.

Over the past five years, Haizea Wind Group has grown its revenue from EUR 129 million in 2020 to more than EUR 400 million in 2025. The company currently employs around 1,500 people and operates four production divisions: Haizea Bilbao, focused on offshore towers and foundations; Haizea Grupo WEC, producing large casted components; Haizea Tecnoaranda, manufacturing onshore towers; and Haizea Breizh, dedicated to offshore towers in France.

The Haizea Bilbao facility at the Port of Bilbao has seen the most significant growth, driven by the production of XXL monopiles.

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In 2025, the company completed a EUR 250 million expansion of the plant, with the facility now operating at full capacity.

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Other plants, including Haizea Tecnoaranda in Burgos and Haizea Grupo WEC in Álava and Gipuzkoa, have maintained activity and workforce levels, while Haizea Breizh in Brest is finalising ongoing projects.

The company also reported progress on its sustainability agenda during 2025, including calculating its full carbon footprint across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, using 100 per cent renewable electricity across its Spanish operations, and advancing its Haizea ZERO plan. It also confirmed its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and continued alignment with international governance and reporting standards.

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