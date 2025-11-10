Cadeler contracts
Back to overview

Cadeler Signs EUR 500 Million T&I Contracts with Mystery Client

Business & Finance
November 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cadeler has signed two firm contracts covering the transportation and installation (T&I) of turbines and their foundations for an upcoming offshore wind farm project, with a combined value projected to be approximately EUR 500 million.

The foundations T&I campaign is scheduled to commence in early 2029 and will be carried out by one of Cadeler’s A-class vessels.

The wind turbine installation scope is expected to begin in early 2030 and will be executed by one of Cadeler’s O-class jack-up vessels, with completion planned by late 2030.

The contracts are subject to the client’s investment decision in the offshore wind project. Should the client be unsuccessful, the agreements may be terminated subject to a termination fee, according to Cadeler.

The hybrid design of the A-class vessels allows conversion between foundation and wind turbine installations. A few months ago, the company took delivery of its first A-class vessel, Wind Ally, which is set to begin foundation installation operations at the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

In terms of other news coming from Cadeler, the firm recently signed a firm contract with Ocean Winds for T&I of turbines at the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

For this work, the company plans to deploy one of its O-class vessels.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles