Samsung Heavy Industries Gets ABS Approval in Principle for Semi-Sub Floater Design

October 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received an approval in principle (AiP) from ABS for its new semi-submersible floating wind turbine design, named SnapWind Float.

Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, with Hae-Ki Jang, SHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Photo: ABS

The AiP from ABS comes shortly after the design was issued an Approval in Principle by the Korean Register (KR).

The SnapWind Float, designed for 15 MW offshore wind turbines, incorporates a passive ballast system and optimised mooring lines to support stable performance in harsh offshore conditions while minimising operational risks, SHI says.

“The SnapWind Float, which obtained AIP from ABS, is a next-generation solution developed by combining SHI’s EPC capabilities with innovative design. Moreover, it addresses both technical and commercial challenges faced by offshore wind developers seeking efficient and commercially viable solutions”, said Hae-Ki Jang, SHI’s Chief Technology Officer.

According to ABS, the SnapWind Float concept is based on an execution-oriented design, optimised for the development of floating wind farms in regions with limited skilled labour, heavy lifting equipment and workspace.

“Floating offshore wind platforms represent a significant opportunity in renewable offshore energy development in various parts of the world. ABS is actively at the forefront of this sector, bringing global expertise in certifying and verifying new designs. We are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like SHI on innovative solutions that are focused on advancing safety at sea”, said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

