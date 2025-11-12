Back to overview

Odfjell Oceanwind Granted DNV’s Basic Design Approval for Deepsea Star Floater

November 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Norwegian floating wind platform developer Odfjell Oceanwind has received a Basic Design Approval (BDA) from DNV for its Deepsea Star semi-submersible floater design.

The BDA covers the use of the design with the SG 14‑236 DD 15 MW turbine from Siemens Gamesa in a wide range of offshore conditions.

The approval was granted in accordance with DNV-RU-OU-0512 and verifies that the Deepsea Star design follows the governing standard DNV-ST-0119, including the strength and grade of steel material for the main steel structure, corrosion protection, stability, mooring, marine and electrical systems, Odfjell Oceanwind said on 11 November.

“Our Basic Design Approval for the Deepsea Star floating foundation builds on an earlier concept validation and confirms the design’s compliance with recognized industry standards. This design has also been verified by additional independent analyses, increasing confidence in the review”, said Sille Grjotheim, Global Segment Director Floating Offshore Wind at DNV. 

The company announced the launch of Deepsea Star in February 2023, describing it as a column-stabilised semi-submersible steel platform with a centre tower, designed for wind turbines of 15 MW and larger.

“The BDA provides certainty to safety regulators, banks, insurance companies, developers and suppliers that the Deepsea Star design can be trusted and thereby contributes to its overall bankability. We expect this form of certification to be instrumental in the journey of safely bringing down costs and making floating offshore wind relevant in the future energy mix”, said Per Lund, CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind.

In February 2024, the Norwegian company and its compatriot Prodtex set up a joint venture, Windsteel Technologies, to mass-produce floating wind foundations, including the Deepsea Star.

In March 2024, state funding of NOK 2 billion (approximately EUR 175 million) was awarded to a demonstration project named GoliatVIND, which plans to use five 15 MW turbines on Deepsea Star foundations.   

This year, Odfjell Oceanwind announced that it had acquired the 80 per cent share held by Ørsted in the 100 MW Salamander floating wind project in Scotland, and that the project adopted its Deepsea Star semi-submersible steel foundation as the technology of choice for its wind turbines.

