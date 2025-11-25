Back to overview

Encomara’s Squid System Receives ABS Approval in Principle

November 25, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Encomara for its Squid system, a deployable floating wind solution that integrates disconnectable mooring technology.

Photo source: ABS

The Squid system draws on the proven Disconnectable Turret Buoy (DTB) concept, long used in offshore oil and gas production, and applies it to floating wind, Encomara says.

According to ABS, the system leverages established offshore installation techniques to improve safety and simplify both turbine deployment and off-station operations.  

The AIP was granted on 21 November 2025.

“Floating offshore wind continues to evolve rapidly, and innovation in proven technologies such as disconnectable systems plays an important role in supporting safe and efficient deployment”, said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

Encomara unveiled the Squid system in 2023, when the Scottish company said Squid was a quick connector for power cables, mooring lines, and anchor interfaces, which provides a rapid and simplified plug-to-power capability.

Encomara Managing Director Ian Donald said: “The potential efficiency gains, not to mention improvements in project scheduling for offshore turbine operators, could be game-changing. This is a prime example of drawing on decades of North Sea oil and gas engineering heritage and repurposing it to support energy transition through the faster roll-out of offshore wind turbines.”

