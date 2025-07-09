Back to overview

Hanwha Ocean’s 15 MW Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS Approval in Principle

July 9, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

ABS has issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean for its semi-submersible floating offshore wind turbine design, named WindHive 15-H3, which can support 15 MW wind turbines.

The AiP from ABS follows the Approval in Principle that the South Korean company secured for its floater from DNV at the beginning of this year.

The WindHive 15-H3 consists of three hexagonal columns and is designed for wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 240 metres.

After granting Hanwha Ocean the AiP, ABS Vice President for Global Offshore Renewables, Rob Langford, said: “Floating offshore wind power is set to play a critical role in the world’s future energy landscape, and we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Hanwha Ocean on innovative solutions that are focused on advancing safety at sea.”

Photo source: ABS

Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, said earlier this year that with the new floating wind foundation design, it was expanding the scope of its offshore wind solutions, adding to its existing offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The company has secured orders for four WTIVs, according to information shared in January.

