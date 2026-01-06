Back to overview

Seatrium Unveils New Offshore Substation Design

Offshore Platforms
January 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

ABS has issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Seatrium for the company’s offshore substation (OSS) design, described as a next-generation offshore HVAC platform engineered for scalability.

Seatrium

Seatrium has built several offshore converter platforms for offshore wind farms and grid connections over the years, including the now-operational DolWin epsilon in Germany and the OSS for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, and was recently contracted as part of a consortium with GE Vernova to build the platform for the new BalWin5 grid connection in Germany.

Seatrium says that its substation design, OSS-500A, is built with a modular architecture and engineered to the highest international standards by leveraging a class-proven design.

The offshore substation features 500 MW modules and offers flexibility across a wide range of water depths, grid configurations, and project scales. OSS-500A integrates robust structural design, advanced electrical systems, and future-ready expandability to support growing offshore wind capacities, according to the company.

“This is a new offshore substation approach that supports large-scale renewable energy generation while meeting rigorous international safety and performance standards”, said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“This OSS-500A AIP with ABS affirms our technical expertise, compliance with rigorous class standards, and commitment to delivering green solutions – providing clients with confidence in the reliability and quality of our offerings”, said Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Technology & New Product Development, Seatrium.

Last year, Seatrium was awarded an AiP from ABS for its design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) column foundation for 15 MW turbines.

