MODEC’s New Floating Wind Platform Design Gets ABS Approval in Principle

September 4, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Japanese floating wind technology developer MODEC has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its iTLP2-FOWT concept, a new generation of the company’s tension leg platform (TLP) type floating offshore wind foundation.

Photo: MODEC

In 2020, MODEC obtained AiP for the first iteration of its TLP floating wind platform from DNV and last year, the concept received an AiP from ClasNK.

The improved floating wind design, referred to as i-TLP™2 by MODEC, minimises floater motions and seabed footprint. It incorporates significant improvements from MODEC’s first-generation TLP, enabling rapid construction and turbine integration at land-based sites, as well as in-situ heavy maintenance of the turbines after installation, the company says.

“Our goal is to deliver a solution that enables affordable electricity with low greenhouse gas emissions”, said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC.

“We chose not to announce the previous i-TLP1 design, despite its lower LCOE compared to semi-submersibles and first-generation MODEC TLP, because we aim to address all known challenges. We also strive to tackle unknown challenges with humility to deliver the best solution we can. To make the concept into reality, we seek partners to help us demonstrate our concept through practical applications.”

MODEC is also developing a new fixed-bottom wind turbine platform concept, designed for installation in water depths of up to 100 metres.

