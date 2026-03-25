Illustrative Projection of a Concrete Floating Foundations Fabrication Line by BW Ideol in Ardersier (Scotland); credit BW Ideol
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EU, France Grant EUR 126 Million for BW Ideol’s Floating Foundation Factory

Business & Finance
March 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

BW Ideol has signed the final grant agreement for up to EUR 74 million from the EU Innovation Fund for a factory in Fos-sur-Mer, France, that will produce concrete floating wind foundations. The factory, dubbed Fos3F, has also secured up to EUR 52 million from the French State.

The final agreement for the EU Innovation Fund grant was signed on 19 March, after BW Ideol revealed in November 2025 that the Fos3F was selected for up to EUR 74 million in funding by the European Commission.

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The French government awarded support for the project at the end of 2025 through the C3IV tax credit scheme, dedicated to supporting leading French companies in the Green Industry. The funding from the French State will cover up to EUR 52 million to partially fund development and capital expenditures.

According to BW Ideol, if built, the Fos3F will be a first-of-its-kind factory dedicated to the serial production of concrete floating wind foundations based on the company’s patented Damping Pool.

With a capacity of up to 30 floating foundations per year, the factory will be able to supply a significant share of future Mediterranean floating wind projects, BW Ideol says.

“The strong financial support from both the EU and France is a major vote of confidence in our Fos3F project and in the role that concrete floating foundations can play in scaling up offshore wind in Europe”, said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol.

“With this support, we are demonstrating that high-quality floating foundations can be manufactured locally at a competitive cost. This milestone significantly strengthens the project and puts us in a strong position to deliver our first concrete floating foundations by 2030.”

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