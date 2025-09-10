Korean Register Samsung Heavy Industries
Samsung Heavy Industries 15 MW Floating Wind Platform Gets KR Nod

Floating Wind
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Korean Register has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Samsung Heavy Industries’ newly developed next-generation floating offshore wind substructure, capable of supporting 15 MW turbines.

Korean Register Samsung Heavy Industries
Source: Korean Register

Samsung Heavy Industries has designed the SnapWindFloat, a floating substructure capable of supporting up to 15 MW offshore wind turbines.

The substructure is stabilised by a minimum of three mooring lines fixed to the seabed and is designed to maintain sufficient stability even under slightly inclined conditions, according to the Korean Register.

“The SnapWind Float is a next-generation solution that combines SHI’s extensive EPC (Engineering,Procurement and Construction) experience with innovative design. It will serve as an optimized, eco-friendly technology for large-scale offshore wind projects, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality,” said Hae-Ki Jang, Chief Technology Officer at Samsung Heavy Industries.

In 2021, South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industry unveiled its 9.5 MW large-scale floating wind platform, for which the company received DNV’s AiP.

South Korea targets 14.3 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 40.7 GW by 2038.

